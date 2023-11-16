SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has backed an anti-Semitism tweet on the X platform, the social media site he owns. A user on the X platform had posted a video where a father is seen scolding his son for the online hatred his son has spewed against Jewish communities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“To the cowards hiding behind the anonymity of the internet and posting "Hitler was right":" the video is captioned. “You got something you want to say? Why don't you say it to our faces…"

Another X user criticised the social media post. The user accused Jews of their hatred against whites. The user @breakingbaht wrote, "Jewish communities have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them".

"You want truth said to your face, there it is," the user added.

Musk backed the argument of @breakingbaht and added, "You have said the actual truth". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. and the world’s richest person with a net worth of around $225 billion, has repeatedly been criticized for promoting content attacking Jewish people at a time of rising antisemitism.

Last year, the American Jewish Committee, an advocacy organization, called on Musk to apologize after he deleted a controversial tweet that made a satirical comparison between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Adolf Hitler. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this year, Musk blamed the Anti-Defamation League for a slump in US advertising revenue on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter.

Ad sales are still down 60% “primarily due to pressure on advertisers" mounted by the ADL, he said in September after the organization said reports of harassment and extremist content spiked after Musk took over the company.

At the time, Musk said he was “pro free speech" but against antisemitism “of any kind.

