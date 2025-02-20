Elon Musk backs Trump’s call for Ukraine elections, says, ‘Zelensky can’t claim to represent will of Ukrainians unless’

Amid the straining ties between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the delay of presidential elections in war-torn Ukraine, Elon Musk also voiced his support for holding the polls.

Musk responded to a post highlighting US elections during the Civil War and World War II, stating that Zelenskyy cannot claim to represent the Ukrainian people without holding elections.

“Zelensky cannot claim to represent the will of the people of Ukraine unless he restores freedom of the press and stops cancelling elections!” said Musk.

It is important to note that Ukrainian law does not mandate elections during wartime.

Trump calls Zelensky ‘dictator’ Donald Trump has not only turned against Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling the Ukrainian president a “dictator,” but has also aligned himself with Russia’s narrative regarding its invasion, raising concerns about Ukraine's future, as reported by AFP.

“I think the Russians want to see the war end... But I think they have the cards a little bit because they've taken a lot of territory, so they have the cards,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday, AFP reported.

Under President Joe Biden, the US praised Zelenskyy as a hero and imposed harsh sanctions on Moscow as Ukraine fought back Russian advances.

However, Trump has been highly critical of the Ukrainian president, accusing him of undermining democracy and blaming him for the war that began with Russia's full-scale invasion three years ago.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left.”

(With inputs from agencies)