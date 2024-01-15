Elon Musk, Zuckerberg's fortune doubled as poorest got poorer since 2020: 10 stunning points from Oxfam report
Oxfam report released recently shows that the five richest men in the world- Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault, Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison and Mark Zuckerberg-have doubled their fortune to $869 billion since 2020. However, within the same period world's poorest 60%, which account for 5 billion people, became poorer, Oxfam report adds.