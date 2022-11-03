Photos | Elon Musk buys new $78,000,000 'extravagant' private plane: Report2 min read . 10:26 AM IST
- Elon Musk has placed an order for an extravagant private jet: a Gulfstream G700
Billionaire Elon Musk, who closed a $44 billion deal to take over Twitter Inc, has reportedly purchased a private plane for himself.
The tech mogul has placed an order for an extravagant private jet: a Gulfstream G700, according to a report by Austonia. The delivery of the private jet is expected in 2023.
The news report said that the G700 private jet offers the "most spacious cabin in history".
Elon Musk's new private plane seats 19 and soars above the rest of us at up to 51,000 feet. The base price of Musk's Gulfstream G700 private jet stands at $78 million ( ₹6,449,356,134).
Powered by two Rolls-Royce engines, the G700 can fly up to 7,500 nautical miles without refueling. It has its own Wi-Fi system, 20 oval windows measuring 28" x 21", and two lavatories.
The G700, which was launched in October 2019, is expected to replace his current jet, the G650ER.
Currently, the new Twitter chief has four private Gulfstream jets. His first private plane was Dassault 900B. All his private planes are registered to Falcon Landing LLC, a shell company with ties to Space X, Business Insider reported citing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Elon Musk regularly travels by private plane. In 2018, the billionaire flew more than 150,000 miles on his G650ER, Washington Post reported.
Separately, Musk has reportedly planned to eliminate about 3,700 jobs at Twitter Inc., or half of the social media company’s workforce, in a bid to drive down costs following his $44 billion acquisition.
Bloomberg news agency said Musk and a team of advisers have been weighing a range of scenarios for job cuts and other policy changes at San Francisco-based Twitter.
Twitter employees have been bracing for layoffs ever since Musk took over and immediately ousted much of the top executive team, including Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal, finance chief Ned Segal, and senior legal staffers Vijaya Gadde and Sean Edgett. In the days that followed, other departures included Chief Marketing Officer Leslie Berland, Chief Customer Officer Sarah Personette, and Jean-Philippe Maheu, who was vice president of global client solutions.
Musk anointed himself “Chief Twit" in his bio on the social network. Over the weekend, a few employees with director and vice president jobs were cut, Bloomberg reported citing sources. Other leaders were asked to make lists of employees on their teams who could be cut, it added.
In recent weeks, Musk started hinting at his staffing priorities, saying he wants to focus on the core product. “Software engineering, server operations & design will rule the roost," he tweeted in early October.
Musk is trying to generate more revenue, too. The company will soon start charging for verification.
The badges will be part of an $8-a-month subscription that could go live as early as Monday. Users who already have a blue verification badge will have a multi-month grace period before they will either need to pay for the badge or lose it.
