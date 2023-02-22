Elon Musk calls Twitter ‘world’s largest non-profit’, asks users to ‘prepare to be disappointed’ by new update
Elon Musk's tweet has gotten 36 million views and around 380,000 likes.
Elon Musk, known for his controversial comments, has just called Twitter “world’s largest non-profit". As usual, his tweet has gotten a massive response as it has gotten 36 million views and around 380,000 likes.
