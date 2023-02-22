Elon Musk calls Twitter ‘world’s largest non-profit’, asks users to ‘prepare to be disappointed’ by new update2 min read . 09:25 AM IST
Elon Musk's tweet has gotten 36 million views and around 380,000 likes.
Elon Musk, known for his controversial comments, has just called Twitter “world’s largest non-profit". As usual, his tweet has gotten a massive response as it has gotten 36 million views and around 380,000 likes.
“Say what you want about me, but I acquired the world’s largest non-profit for $44B lol," Musk wrote. When American video game designer Derek Smart responded, “Now open source it, then we'll be truly impressed", Musk was quick to reply. “Prepare to be disappointed at first when our algorithm is made open source next week, but it will improve rapidly!" the Twitter CEO wrote.
One of the users thanked Musk as being “the only person in the world who could have returned free speech to the world’s most important platform". “But saving Free Speech and Truth is priceless," wrote another user.
Twitter has the potential to make money “if only most of the users were replaced with non annoying people", Dogecoin creator Billy Markus, known on Twitter as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, said.
Financial adviser Ankur Warikoo, known for sharing funny memes from his official accounts, responded to Musk calling Twitter “world’s largest non-profit" by sharing a meme featuring Akshay Kumar. In the meme, Akshay’s celebration gradually turns into tears.
Musk’s comment comes shortly after attorneys for a Tesla shareholder asked a Delaware judge to void a 2018 pay package given to CEO Elon Musk by the organisation's board of directors that might be worth more than $55 billion.
The compensation package, according to the shareholder's attorneys, should be thrown out because Musk dictated it and forged agreements with directors who were not impartial to him. They further claim that false and deficient information in a proxy statement led shareholders to approve it.
Twitter users received an ultimatum from Twitter on February 19 as they were asked to subscribe to the platform's new premium service or lose two-factor authentication. Users who don't pay $8 a month and subscribe will be locked out of their accounts starting on March 19 until they disable the security feature.
