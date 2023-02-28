Elon Musk calls US media racist over ‘Dilbert’ comic strip backlash
Several U.S. newspapers dropped Mr. Adams’s long-running comic last week after the cartoonist called Black Americans a ‘hate group’ in a rant posted online.
Several U.S. newspapers dropped Mr. Adams’s long-running comic last week after the cartoonist called Black Americans a ‘hate group’ in a rant posted online.
Elon Musk has suggested the U.S. media is racist against white and Asian people as he appeared to defend the creator of the “Dilbert" comic strip, which was recently dropped by several newspapers.
Elon Musk has suggested the U.S. media is racist against white and Asian people as he appeared to defend the creator of the “Dilbert" comic strip, which was recently dropped by several newspapers.
The Twitter Inc. chief executive made the remarks in a thread on the platform in response to an article posted by the San Francisco Chronicle that detailed the saga surrounding racist comments by Scott Adams.
The Twitter Inc. chief executive made the remarks in a thread on the platform in response to an article posted by the San Francisco Chronicle that detailed the saga surrounding racist comments by Scott Adams.
“The media is racist," Mr. Musk wrote on Sunday.
“For a *very* long time, US media was racist against non-white people, now they’re racist against whites & Asians," he added. “Same thing happened with elite colleges & high schools in America. Maybe they can try not being racist."
Twitter and Mr. Adams didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Several U.S. newspapers dropped Mr. Adams’s long-running comic last week after the cartoonist called Black Americans a “hate group" in a rant posted online.
Mr. Adams made his comments Wednesday in response to a Rasmussen Poll that said a small majority of Black Americans agreed with the statement “It’s OK to be white."
The poll said that 53% of Black Americans agreed with the statement, 26% disagreed and 21% weren’t sure.
“If nearly half of all Blacks are not OK with white people…that’s a hate group," Mr. Adams said at one point in an online video. “I don’t want to have anything to do with them. And I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people…because there is no fixing this."
Publishers, including Gannett Co.’s USA Today Network, which includes more than 200 newspapers, quickly started announcing they were dropping “Dilbert."
“Recent discriminatory comments by the creator, Scott Adams, have influenced our decision to discontinue publishing his comic," Gannett said in a statement. “While we respect and encourage free speech, his views do not align with our editorial or business values as an organization."
Mr. Adams, in subsequent talks shared on his website and YouTube channel and comments on Twitter, addressed the outrage several times. In a post on Friday, he called the U.S. “a thoroughly racist society" and said people had misunderstood the context of his remarks.
Mr. Adams’s syndication partner, Andrews McMeel Universal, later said it was cutting its ties with him.
“Andrews McMeel Universal is severing our relationship with ‘Dilbert’ creator Scott Adams," the company’s Chairman Hugh Andrews and CEO Andy Sareyan said in a statement. “The process of this termination will extend to all areas of our business with Adams and the ‘Dilbert’ comic strip."
“Recent comments by Scott Adams regarding race and race relations do not align with our core values as a company," they added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text