Elon Musk challenges Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to public debate on bots. Read here2 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2022, 11:09 PM IST
Elon Musk on Saturday took to Twitter to challenge Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal to a public debate about the percentage of bots on the social media platform. Musk wrote in a tweet, “let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users!" Elon Musk also started a Twitter poll asking netizens whether less than 5% of Twitter daily users are fake/spam or not.