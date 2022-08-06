This development comes as Twitter on Thursday dismissed a claim by Elon Musk that he was hoodwinked into signing a $44 billion agreement to buy the company and Musk filed a countersuit against Twitter on July 29, escalating his legal fight against the company over his bid to walk away from the purchase agreement, according to Reuters report. Earlier on Saturday, Musk said that if Twitter could provide its method of sampling 100 accounts and how it confirmed that the accounts are real, his deal to buy the company should proceed on its original terms, the report said.