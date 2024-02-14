Elon Musk claims 'there is no way in hell' Putin could lose Ukraine war Here is why
Elon Musk told US Republican senators “there is no way in hell" that Russian President Vladimir Putin could lose the war on Ukraine, weighing in on a conflict that has been affected by Musk’s own Starlink satellite services, Bloomberg has reported. His comments came in a forum which was held on X Spaces.