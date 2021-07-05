Popstar Britney Spears has been under the comprehensive conservatorship of her father Jamie Spears since her breakdown around 12 years ago. The pop star's fans have been demanding her father to free Britney. The latest support comes from billionaire and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk .

Britney Spears, 39, had recently made her demand for freedom from 'abusive conservatorship' that was placed around 12 years ago. In 2008, the court had provided the conservatorship to Britney Spears' father as well as the then court-appointed lawyer Andrew Wallet. The decision was taken after multiple mental health breakdowns.

Reportedly, the American singer and songwriter Britney Spears' had called 911 to report conservatorship abuse one night prior to presenting her testimony in court.

On June 23, she phoned into a downtown Los Angeles courtroom, to speak publicly about the conservatorship for the first time, expressing her desire for it to be terminated.

"It is my wish and dream for all of this to end. I want my life back. I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive ... I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated. I want to petition to end the conservatorship," Spears told Judge Brenda Penny.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.