The first thing Elon Musk has said about Taliban forces taking over Afghanistan is a joke. And we mean this literally. As denizens of the war-torn nation desperately attempt to escape an impending Taliban rule, Musk took to Twitter to point out flaws in the Covid-appropriate behaviour of the outfit's fighters.

Musk posted a picture of several Taliban fighter huddled around a table without wearing masks and captioned “Not one f***ing mask jesus christ (sic)".

He followed this with another tweet: “Do they even know about the delta variant!?"

Taliban had reportedly banned vaccinations against Covid-19 in certain regions it captured. The opposition to inoculation and highly infectious variants could very well push Afghanistan into a whole new medical crisis. However, there are other concerns to deal with in the embattled nation.

Afghan women are worried about their rights under a Taliban rule. People fearing oppression are fleeing the country in numbers.

Some comments on Musk's posts voiced these concerns.

Thats not there focus. They are bad folks and there 'mask' shouldnt be your biggest concern about them. Your a scientist. Do better — Ned (@Nedsfeed) August 20, 2021

Meanwhile, others joined in on the fun, joking either about Taliban fighters' immunity against the virus or the possibility of them contracting it.

