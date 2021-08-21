Elon Musk comments on Taliban fighters' mask habits amid Covid, Twitter reacts

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Amid the crisis that surfaced after Taliban overthrew the Afghan government and assumed power, Covid-19 vaccinations are in a troubled stated in Afghanistan
The first thing Elon Musk has said about Taliban forces taking over Afghanistan is a joke. And we mean this literally. As denizens of the war-torn nation desperately attempt to escape an impending Taliban rule, Musk took to Twitter to point out flaws in the Covid-appropriate behaviour of the outfit's fighters.
Musk posted a picture of several Taliban fighter huddled around a table without wearing masks and captioned “Not one f***ing mask jesus christ (sic)".
He followed this with another tweet: “Do they even know about the delta variant!?"
Click on the image to enlarge
Taliban had reportedly banned vaccinations against Covid-19 in certain regions it captured. The opposition to inoculation and highly infectious variants could very well push Afghanistan into a whole new medical crisis. However, there are other concerns to deal with in the embattled nation.
Afghan women are worried about their rights under a Taliban rule. People fearing oppression are fleeing the country in numbers.
Some comments on Musk's posts voiced these concerns.
