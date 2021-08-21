Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >Elon Musk comments on Taliban fighters' mask habits amid Covid, Twitter reacts

Elon Musk comments on Taliban fighters' mask habits amid Covid, Twitter reacts

Tesla CEO Elon Musk
1 min read . 06:52 PM IST Livemint

Amid the crisis that surfaced after Taliban overthrew the Afghan government and assumed power, Covid-19 vaccinations are in a troubled stated in Afghanistan

The first thing Elon Musk has said about Taliban forces taking over Afghanistan is a joke. And we mean this literally. As denizens of the war-torn nation desperately attempt to escape an impending Taliban rule, Musk took to Twitter to point out flaws in the Covid-appropriate behaviour of the outfit's fighters.

Musk posted a picture of several Taliban fighter huddled around a table without wearing masks and captioned “Not one f***ing mask jesus christ (sic)".

He followed this with another tweet: “Do they even know about the delta variant!?"

Screenshot of Elon Musk's tweet
Screenshot of Elon Musk's tweet
Taliban had reportedly banned vaccinations against Covid-19 in certain regions it captured. The opposition to inoculation and highly infectious variants could very well push Afghanistan into a whole new medical crisis. However, there are other concerns to deal with in the embattled nation.

Afghan women are worried about their rights under a Taliban rule. People fearing oppression are fleeing the country in numbers.

Some comments on Musk's posts voiced these concerns.

Meanwhile, others joined in on the fun, joking either about Taliban fighters' immunity against the virus or the possibility of them contracting it.

