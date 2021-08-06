Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now going to be the subject of a biography, which will be chronicled by Walter Isaacson, the US author who penned a best-selling tome on Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, and also wrote on other great historical figures such as Benjamin Franklin and Leonardo da Vinci.

Taking on Twitter, the Tesla CEO announced the project on Thursday.

"If you're curious about Tesla, SpaceX & my general goings on, @WalterIsaacson is writing a biography," Musk tweeted.

If you’re curious about Tesla, SpaceX & my general goings on, @WalterIsaacson is writing a biography — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2021

In response to a question on social media, Musk said Isaacson had already shadowed him for several days to gather material for the book.

Other books on Musk’s life and work include Ashlee Vance’s 2015 biography, “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future," in which Musk participated; Ed Niedermeyer’s “Ludicrous: The Unvarnished Story of Tesla Motors" and this month’s release of Tim Higgins’ “Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk, and the Bet of the Century."

Isaacson compared Musk to Jobs in a Yahoo Finance interview a few months ago, saying "in some ways, he's the Steve Jobs of our time."

Isaacson is also the author of books on Benjamin Franklin and Albert Einstein, the latter of which was made into a TV series called "Genius".

Musk previously gave interviews for a biography by Ashlee Vance that was published in 2015, before Tesla became the most valuable car company in the world and before SpaceX became the first private company to send humans into orbit.

In another reply to a Twitter user who asked whether the book deal meant Musk would no longer write his own book, Musk replied: "Maybe one day."

"At long last ... someone will penetrate the silent, mysterious, unknowable façade that particular subject projects ... ;)," another user tweeted, to which Musk replied with a laughing emoji.

Recently, Muskhad clarified that he never met with Apple Inc. about a potential takeover and slammed the tech giant’s App Store fees, calling them a “global tax on the internet."

He was responding to an upcoming book that says Apple CEO Tim Cook called Musk in 2016 about taking over Tesla. The book claims that merger discussions ended when Musk told Cook he’d like to replace him as Apple’s CEO as part of the deal. According to the story -- revealed in a Los Angeles Times review of “Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk, and the Bet of the Century" by Wall Street Journal reporter Tim Higgins -- Cook then hung up the phone after uttering an expletive.

