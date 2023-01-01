Elon Musk creates history…in losing money2 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 10:32 AM IST
Elon Musk's wealth peaked on November 4, 2021, at $340 billion, and he held the title of world's richest man.
In January 2021, months after Jeff Bezos, Tesla CEO Elon Musk became the second person to ever earn a personal fortune of more than $200 billion. Musk has now accomplished a first of his own by being the first person in history to have their net worth reduced by $200 billion.