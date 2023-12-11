US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has taken a swipe at X and Tesla boss Elon Musk in a recent interaction on musician Moby's podcast. Biden called the 52-year-old tech executive a "very damaged human being" and the "dumbest smart person the world has ever known".

In the around 80-minute interaction on the Moby podcast, Biden said, “Elon Musk doesn’t care about the goddamn First Amendment. He doesn't care about anybody but himself… Elon Musk doesn’t care about democracy, Elon Musk doesn’t care about our freedom to vote."

“Is there any time that you ever saw anything from him that has any rational defence of democracy, of what we’ve created here as Americans, of his adopted country, this incredible experiment that we’ve engaged in here?" Biden added.

Meanwhile, Musk while responding to a clip of Hunter Biden making these comments wrote on X, “Exactly what “misinformation" is he talking about? The dude made so many videos of himself doing crime that he should get an award for cinematography!"

Musk was making a reference to the infamous videos of Hunter Biden that were recovered from a laptop left by him at a computer repair shop. Earlier this year, Hunter Biden filed a lawsuit against the computer shop owner claiming that he had no legal right to copy and distribute private information.

While taking a dig at the Republicans, Hunter Biden said, “I recognize that none of this is necessarily about me… In their most base way, what they're trying to do is they're trying to kill me, knowing that it will be a pain greater than my father could be able to handle, and so therefore destroying a presidency in that way."

Meanwhile, fresh criminal charges were filed against Hunter Biden in California on Thursday with prosecutors alleging that the 53-year-old avoided paying taxes while spending lavishly on things like luxury hotels, escorts and exotic cars, reported AFP.

