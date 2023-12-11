‘Elon Musk doesn’t care about anybody, very damaged human being': US President's son Hunter Biden
US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has taken a swipe at X and Tesla boss Elon Musk in a recent interaction on musician Moby's podcast. Biden called the 52-year-old tech executive a "very damaged human being" and the "dumbest smart person the world has ever known".