Is Elon Musk endorsing Donald Trump? Tesla CEO says US 'is toast' unless...

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk appears to be favouring Donald Trump as the US Presidential elections draw near. The billionaire businessman had previously insisted that he was not donating money to either either candidate amid reports of a meeting with the former President.

“I voted 100% Dem until a few years ago. Now, I think we need a red wave or America is toast," Musk tweeted on Monday.



