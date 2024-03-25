Active Stocks
Fri Mar 22 2024 15:59:03
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,508.85 -2.98%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.95 1.27%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,237.85 1.31%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 275.70 0.71%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.45 1.71%
Business News/ News / World/  Is Elon Musk endorsing Donald Trump? Tesla CEO says US 'is toast' unless...
BackBack

Is Elon Musk endorsing Donald Trump? Tesla CEO says US 'is toast' unless...

Livemint

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, suggests a preference for Donald Trump as the US Presidential elections approach. Musk, who used to vote Democrat, now believes in a 'red wave' for the country's survival.

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo (REUTERS)

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk appears to be favouring Donald Trump as the US Presidential elections draw near. The billionaire businessman had previously insisted that he was not donating money to either either candidate amid reports of a meeting with the former President. 

“I voted 100% Dem until a few years ago. Now, I think we need a red wave or America is toast," Musk tweeted on Monday.

 

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 25 Mar 2024, 11:39 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App