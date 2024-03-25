Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Is Elon Musk endorsing Donald Trump? Tesla CEO says US 'is toast' unless...

Is Elon Musk endorsing Donald Trump? Tesla CEO says US 'is toast' unless...

Livemint

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, suggests a preference for Donald Trump as the US Presidential elections approach. Musk, who used to vote Democrat, now believes in a 'red wave' for the country's survival.

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk appears to be favouring Donald Trump as the US Presidential elections draw near. The billionaire businessman had previously insisted that he was not donating money to either either candidate amid reports of a meeting with the former President.

“I voted 100% Dem until a few years ago. Now, I think we need a red wave or America is toast," Musk tweeted on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)

