Elon Musk donated around $1.95 billion in Tesla shares last year
- Musk donated about 11.6 million shares between August and December last year, according to the filing, which did not say which organization or organizations were the recipients
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk donated shares worth $1.95 billion in the world's most valuable automaker to charity last year, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed on Tuesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×