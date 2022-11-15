Elon Musk dragged to court over his ‘unfair’ compensation package at Tesla

A compensation package for CEO Elon Musk that could be worth more than $55 billion ( ₹4.4 lakh crore) is being contested by Tesla shareholders. In 2018, a performance-based stock option grant was allegedly negotiated by a compensation committee and approved by Tesla board members, who had conflicts of interest because of their connections to Musk on a personal and professional level, according to the lawsuit. On November 14, testimony in a courtroom in Delaware started.

