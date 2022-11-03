Home / News / World /  Elon Musk effect? Twitter employee sleeps on office floor; netizens are divided

Days after Elon Musk took over Twitter, Esther Crawford was spotted dozing off on the office floor. Evan Jones, one of Crawford's coworkers, who works as a product manager for Twitter Spaces, posted the image on Twitter. Crawford, who serves as the company's director of product management, is seen behind some chairs with a sleeping bag and an eye mask.

Interestedly, Crawford retweeted the image and said, “When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork". Now, netizens are divided.

Some are calling it a side-effect of the take-over by Musk, known as a hard taskmaster. Some others do not see anything wrong with it as many employees have to pull an all-nighter at some point. One of them compared it with army training.

“This honestly doesn't seem oppressive to me. I've slept on concrete before in the Army knowing I wouldn't be going home to my family the following night(s) either," wrote the user.

“I fondly remember pulling all nighters with my team in the early days. It created such strong bonds and memories. It’s exhilarating to be part of something meaningful that takes every inch of you to achieve," wrote another user.

One user puts it this way: “I think it’s safe to say 90% of working adults have pulled all nighters at some point, so don’t think there is anything special about it. The point is about pulling all nighters voluntarily (because of passion / motivation) vs involuntarily (Elon making them do it) (sic)".

When Bo Ren, Director of Early Stage Startups, asked: “Elon has you guys pulling all-nighters already?", a Twitter user replied that it was not mandatary, rather optional.

Then, it was Crawford who came up with some clarification. “Since some people are losing their minds I'll explain: doing hard things requires sacrifice (time, energy, etc). I have teammates around the world who are putting in the effort to bring something new to life so it's important to me to show up for them & keep the team unblocked," she wrote.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
