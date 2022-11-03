Elon Musk effect? Twitter employee sleeps on office floor; netizens are divided2 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 01:13 PM IST
Netizens are now wondering if Elon Musk is forcing Twitter employees to pull out all-nighters.
Days after Elon Musk took over Twitter, Esther Crawford was spotted dozing off on the office floor. Evan Jones, one of Crawford's coworkers, who works as a product manager for Twitter Spaces, posted the image on Twitter. Crawford, who serves as the company's director of product management, is seen behind some chairs with a sleeping bag and an eye mask.