Elon Musk sparked controversy on X by labelling German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as "oaf Schitz" in response to Scholz's remarks at Davos, where he stated that “freedom of speech in Germany and Europe does not accept extreme right positions.”

The term "oaf Schitz," used by Elon Musk to refer to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, is a derogatory play on words. "Oaf" in English means a foolish or clumsy person, while "Schitz" closely resembles the word "shit," implying a vulgar insult.

Notably, this statement from Elon Musk comes within a day of the US tech billionaire sparking controversy by making a gesture at Donald Trump’s inaugural speech that many have likened to a Nazi salute.

Elon Musk performed the "Nazi salute' twice in front of the crowd.

Last week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had flagged billionaire Elon Musk’s friendliness with the far right and said it “endangers” democracy in Europe.

“He supports the far right everywhere in Europe — in the UK, in Germany, in many, many other countries — and that is something that is completely unacceptable,” Scholz said at a press conference in Berlin.

“It endangers the democratic development of Europe, it endangers our community and it must be criticized,” the German leader added.

Scholz's comments were adding to his previous criticism of Elon Musk's interventions in the German election campaign.

Elon Musk has recently intensified his support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, declaring that only the AfD can "save Germany" ahead of the upcoming elections on 23 February.

During a livestream discussion on his social media platform X with Alice Weidel, the party's candidate for chancellor, Elon Musk urged German citizens to vote for the AfD, stating, “If you are unhappy with the situation, you must vote for change.”

His comments have raised alarm among politicians across Europe, who are concerned about his growing influence in European politics, particularly given his previous efforts to assist Donald Trump in the US elections.

Musk's engagement with the AfD has drawn significant criticism, especially as the party is classified as a "suspected extremist organisation" by German intelligence.