Errol Musk. father of the world's richest person Elon Musk, has advice for UK voters unimpressed with his billionaire son's interest in their politics: ‘He's just a person... don't listen to him... tell him to get lost.’

Over the past weeks, Elon Musk has shifted his political target towards Europe, especially taking jibes and making accusations against UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who hit back at the billionaire for "spreading misinformation".

Now, in an interview with LBC News, Errol Musk addressed the topic and urged those in the UK to not put too much stock in Elon Musk's words.

'He's just a person... don't listen to him... tell him to get lost' "He's just a person. The fact that he has money or something, he's a billionaire or something to that effect. Hundreds of thousands of people are tweeting the same things or saying the same things as he is. So I wouldn't just because he's a person that stands out more, that they can knock him or just don't listen to him, that's all," senior Musk replied when asked about the situation

“I'd say don't worry about it. Tell him to get lost," he added.

The Musk-Starmer Row Musk accused Starmer of failing to prosecute gangs involved in the sexual abuse of young girls during his time as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) between 2008 and 2013, which the UK leader refuted without naming the technocrat.

He stated, "When I was chief prosecutor for five years, I tackled that head-on … and that's why I reopened cases that had been closed and supposedly finished. I brought the first major prosecution of an Asian grooming gang ... I changed the whole prosecution approach." Starmer also accused those spreading misinformation of being more focused on their personal agendas than on helping victims.

Elon to Buy Liverpool FC? Meanwhile, in another interview with Times Radio, Errol Musk also revealed that Elon Musk may be interested in buying Liverpool FC, an English Premier League football club.

On Musk being interested his father said, “Oh yes, but that doesn't mean he's buying it. He would like to, yes, obviously, anybody would want to. So would I. I can’t comment on that. They’ll raise the price."

Liverpool FC is privately owned by Fenway Sports Group, which has not indicated it wants to sell but has previously accepted external investment, according to an AP report. When contacted a spokesperson for FSG said there was "No truth to these rumors."

In September 2023, FSG sold a minority stake to US investment firm Dynasty Equity.

(With inputs from AP)