Tesla CEO Elon Musk has yet again said that population collapse is potentially the greatest risk to the future of civilization.

The 50-year-old billionaire shared his concerns, citing The Wall Street Journal report, "US population growth, an economic driver, grinds to a halt".

This month only, on July 14, Musk had posted a similar opinion on Twitter criticizing the rising global population.

Musk, who is a father of seven kids, responded to a tweet which said, "Population collapse could be upon us, but we appreciate that you good sir are still making tangible efforts to stave it off," the tweet read and was accompanied by a photo of Musk with his son.

Musk, in response, "I’m trying to set a good example! Population collapse is a much bigger problem than people realize and that’s just for Earth. Mars has a great need for people, seeing as the population is currently zero. Humans are the custodians of other life on Earth. Let us bring life to Mars!" he wrote on the microblogging site.

The SpaceX founder wants to send humans this decade, saying in an interview last year that he was confident a crewed mission could take place in 2026.

However, many scientists and social activists have criticised Musk’s plans and his approach of ‘send it to space’.

Activista, a creative agency based out of Los Angeles, had placed a billboard outside SpaceX’s California headquarters that read “Mars Sucks" before Earth Day 2021, implying that Musk could do more to save the Earth than trying to colonise Mars.

