Twitter CEO Elon Musk has laid off around 50 employees during the weekend, including one of his most vocal supporters Esther Crawford. The firing of Crawford was shocking for many as she openly supported Musk and his chaotic policies for the social media company. Crawford was the famous employee whose picture went viral on social media in which she can be seen sleeping on the floor of the Twitter office to fulfill deadlines.

When you need something from your boss at elon twitter pic.twitter.com/hfArXl5NiL — Evan Jones (@evanstnlyjones) November 2, 2022

Crawford was heading Twitter Blue, the subscription service of the microblogging website. “If you can’t take being publicly dunked on then be sure to avoid taking any risks and stay away from all leadership roles. Don’t build or disrupt anything. Stay small and invisible and most of all, be silent and afraid of what others think," she tweeted after getting fired.

If you can’t take being publicly dunked on then be sure to avoid taking any risks and stay away from all leadership roles. Don’t build or disrupt anything. Stay small and invisible and most of all, be silent and afraid of what others think. — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) February 27, 2023

The more bizarre thing about the layoffs is that some employees only discovered that they are fired after they were unable to log in to the company's network.

“Waking up to find I’ve been locked out of my email. Looks like I’m let go. Now my Revue journey is really over," another senior employee De Kuijper tweeted.

The reports added that some employees received an e-mail on Saturday morning stating “Today is your last working day at the company."

This was the fourth round of layoff since Musk took over Twitter in October 2022. According to various estimates, the company is left with around 2,000 employees now, which is less than 30% of the 7,500 employees it had before the billionaire took over.

During the first round of layoffs in November, Crawford defended Elon Musk and said "Elon is willing to try lots of things -- many will fail, some will succeed. The goal is to find the right mix of successful changes to ensure the long-term health and growth of the business."