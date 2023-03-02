Elon Musk fires senior Twitter employee who slept in office to meet deadlines

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has laid off around 50 employees during the weekend, including one of his most vocal supporters Esther Crawford. The firing of Crawford was shocking for many as she openly supported Musk and his chaotic policies for the social media company. Crawford was the famous employee whose picture went viral on social media in which she can be seen sleeping on the floor of the Twitter office to fulfill deadlines.

