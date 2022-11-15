Elon Musk fires Twitter's app developer via tweet; here's why

After laying off 50 percent of employees and thousands of contractors, the new Twitter CEO Elon Musk has now fired a member of Android app developer team, but this time via a tweet.
The person whose employment was terminated by Musk is an Android developer named Eric Frohnhoefer who had stated in his tweet that Musk's assessment of Twitter being slow as the app is doing ">1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render timelines," was wrong.
On late Sunday night, Musk tweeted, "Btw, I'd like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries. App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!"
Later, Eric cited Musk's tweet and wrote, "I've spent ~6 years working on Twitter for Android and I can say that this is wrong."
Following this, the richest man in the world asked him, "Then please correct me. What is the right number?" and also asked, "Twitter is super slow on Android. What have you done to fix that?"
As reactions to his Twitter conversation started pouring in, an unidentified user stated, "I have been a developer for 20 years. And I can tell you that as the domain expert here you should inform your boss privately. Trying to one up him in public while he is trying to learn and be helpful makes you look like a spiteful self serving dev."
Musk responded to the same Twitter thread by simply saying, "He's fired."
Eric's removal was confirmed when he in a tweet uploaded an image of his account locked and wrote, “Guess it is official now."
Since acquiring Twitter Musk has fired several employees of the company including CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Legal and even the Board of Directors. He has also made a flurry of decisions impacting the working of Twitter which has millions of daily active users.
Among the biggest change that Twitter is seeing is the inclusion of the new USD 7.99 per month Blue subscription. However, Musk's decision to implement the blue tick fee did not go well with many. Even some advertisers pulled back from the site.
Meanwhile, Musk during his first address to Twitter employees since purchasing the company for $44 billio had said that bankruptcy was a possibility if it doesn’t start generating more cash.
The warning came amid a tumultuous start to Musk’s reign at the social media company -- a two-week period in which he has fired half of Twitter’s staff, ushered out most of the top executives and ordered the remaining employees to stop working from home. Two executives who until today had emerged as part of Musk’s new leadership team, Yoel Roth and Robin Wheeler, are also on the way out, people familiar with the situation said
The warning came amid a tumultuous start to Musk’s reign at the social media company -- a two-week period in which he has fired half of Twitter’s staff, ushered out most of the top executives and ordered the remaining employees to stop working from home. Two executives who until today had emerged as part of Musk’s new leadership team, Yoel Roth and Robin Wheeler, are also on the way out, people familiar with the situation said