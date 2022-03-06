SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been at the centre of Russia-Ukraine conflict for helping crisis-hit Ukraine. He has been gaining a lot of traction for his initiatives to help the war-torn country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Elon Musk for giving Ukraine access to his company's satellite-internet system, called Starlink. He said Starlink would help secure the work of critical infrastructure and the defense of the city. Several large Ukrainian cities remained without internet or phone connection after being shelled by Russian troops.

Musk’s SpaceX plans to take thousands of Starlink satellites into orbit, creating an internet-service constellation that would work as a low-cost alternative to remote land-based systems that are vulnerable to interruption.

Wading into another policy issue, Musk has also recently said that America needs to ramp up oil and gas output immediately amid Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil & gas output immediately. Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measure," he tweeted.

Taking cues from his comments, Twitterati and Musk followers have started demanding that he run for President of the United States.

Acting against self interest for the collective is something to be proud of. Elon for President, said one Twitter user.

Indeed, the world need more Elon Musk's, wrote another user, adding to hundreds of those who have demanding that Musk run for President.

