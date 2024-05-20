Elon Musk goes to China & Indonesia, eyes Lanka trip after cancelling India visit. Why Tesla CEO's itinerary matters
Within a month after cancelling his India visit, Elon Musk visited China and Indonesia, and his next trip to Sri Lanka is on the cards. However, India is still awaiting Tesla's response to its plans to enter the Indian market.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk visited Indonesia on Sunday to launch the Starlink satellite internet service in the island nation. His recent visit to the archipelago will likely pave the way for a trip to Sri Lanka, as the tech billionaire was spotted exploring opportunities for Starlink services with Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe.