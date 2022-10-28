Elon Musk has to pay Parag Agrawal this massive amount upon termination2 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 11:42 AM IST
Parag Agrawal’s Twitter bio still says he is the CEO of the company.
Parag Agrawal’s Twitter bio still says he is the CEO of the company.
After Elon Musk acquired Twitter, prominent executives were said to have left the company, including CEO Parag Agrawal. CFO Ned Segal, Vijaya Gadde and Sean Edgett are all leaving, according to sources with knowledge of the matter who wanted to remain anonymous.