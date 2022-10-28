Elon Musk has to pay Parag Agrawal this massive amount upon termination

Agrawal became a part of Twitter when the company had fewer than 1,000 employees in 2011. While finishing his doctoral work in computer science at Stanford, he joined the company as an engineer. Agrawal progressed inside the organisation and was appointed Twitter's CTO in 2017. Agrawal, who was seen as a protégé of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, took over as CEO of the company when Dorsey resigned. Dorsey said his trust in Agrawal as the Twitter CEO was “bone deep".