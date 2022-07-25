Elon Musk speaks on alleged affair with Sergey Brin’s ex-wife Nicole Shanahan

Elon Musk speaks on alleged affair with Sergey Brin’s ex-wife Nicole Shanahan2 min read . 08:44 AM IST
Elon Musk has denied rumours that he and Sergey Brin had a falling out over the latter's alleged affair with Nicole Shanahan.
Elon Musk has dismissed reports about his alleged tiff with Google co-founder Sergey Brin over the former’s alleged affair with Brin’s ex-wife Nicole Shanahan.
“"This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!," the Tesla CEO said. “I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic"
Musk was reacting to a Twitter user sharing a Wall Street Journal report that says Musk’s “liaison" with Shanahan led to the couple's divorce filing.
When asked if anything could be done about the report, Elon Musk replied, “Call them out on it, I guess. WSJ is supposed to have a high standard for journalism and, right now, they are way sub tabloid. WSJ should be running stories that actually matter to their readers and have solid factual basis, not third-party random hearsay."
Also, while replying to his followers on the alleged affair, Elon Musk said that he had not been physically intimate with anyone for a long time. “Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh)," he wrote.
As per the WSJ report that quotes “people familiar with the matter", Elon Musk briefly had an affair with Sergey Brin's wife in the fall 2021, which led to the Google co-founder filing for divorce early this year and ruining their friendship.
Their falling out is only one of a number of personal problems Musk has experienced while juggling economic difficulties, such as production delays at Tesla and a legal battle over his intention to renounce his $44 billion offer for Twitter, as per the report.
The report goes on to say that there has been an increase in friction between Musk and Brin, and their teams in recent months. Some of WSJ sources claimed that Brin had instructed his financial advisors to sell his individual holdings in Musk's enterprises. It was impossible to determine the size of those investments or whether any transactions had taken place.
