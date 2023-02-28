Billionaire Elon Musk has recently approached AI researchers about forming a new research lab to develop an alternative to ChatGPT , the Information reported on Monday, citing people with direct knowledge of the effort, according to news agency Reuters.

ChatGPT launched on November 30 but is part of a broader set of technologies developed by the San Francisco-based startup OpenAI, which has a close relationship with Microsoft. Since then, it has gained millions of users with many using it for work-related issues like writing emails. research topics, etc.

It's part of a new generation of AI systems that can converse, generate readable text on demand and even produce novel images and videos based on what they've learned from a vast database of digital books, online writings, and other media. It works like a written dialogue between the AI system and the person asking it questions.

The tool is available for free to anyone with an internet connection and is designed to be more user-friendly. However, earlier this month, OpenAI said that it is planning to launch a paid version too.

Over the past few weeks, Musk has highlighted many bizarre AI-related stories - from Bing Chat's penchant for ‘creepy’ comments to ChatGPT's presence before mainstream media.

He asserted approximately five years ago that AI was ‘far more dangerous than nukes’ - a stance that he appears to be maintained even as the world obsesses over ChatGPT and artificial intelligence.

While the Tesla and SpaceX CEO was one of the OpenAI co-founders - the company behind the viral chatbot - he insisted on Friday that this was “not what he had intended".

For the uninitiated, Musk resigned from the OpenAI board in 2018 - to avoid any future conflict as Tesla expanded into the AI field.

“I had to focus on solving a painfully large number of engineering and manufacturing problems at Tesla (especially) and SpaceX. Also, Tesla was competing for some of the same people as OpenAI and I didn’t agree with some of what the OpenAI team wanted to do," he explained.

While Musk insists that ChatGPT or AI as a whole has 'both positives and negatives' and shows great promise, he has also repeatedly predicted 'great danger' alongside. As such, the billionaire businessman has called for AI to be safely regulated.