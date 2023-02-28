Elon Musk hires AI researchers to develop ChatGPT rival
ChatGPT launched on November 30 but is part of a broader set of technologies developed by the San Francisco-based startup OpenAI, which has a close relationship with Microsoft.
Billionaire Elon Musk has recently approached AI researchers about forming a new research lab to develop an alternative to ChatGPT, the Information reported on Monday, citing people with direct knowledge of the effort, according to news agency Reuters.
