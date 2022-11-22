Elon Musk said on Monday that Twitter' is holding off the relaunch of its blue check subscription service, a delay from his initial tentative timeline to bring back the service on the platform.
"Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation," Musk said in a tweet.
"Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals," he added.
Twitter had paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service, as fake accounts mushroomed and had said Twitter's sought-after blue check subscription service will be relaunched on November 29.
The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures. But a subscription option, open to anyone prepared to pay, was rolled out earlier this week to help Twitter grow revenue as Musk fights to retain advertisers.
Twitter had paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service as fake accounts mushroomed. The change came a week after Musk took over the social media company in a $44 billion deal.
*With inputs from agencies
