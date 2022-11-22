Twitter had paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service as fake accounts mushroomed. The change came a week after Musk took over the social media company in a $44 billion deal.Twitter had paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service on Friday as fake accounts mushroomed. The change came a week after Musk took over the social media company in a $44 billion deal.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}