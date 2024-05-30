Elon Musk in White House? Donald Trump considering new role for Tesla boss if he wins 2024 US Presidential Polls
Although the specifics are not yet finalized, Trump and Musk have been discussing how Musk could provide ‘formal input’ on issues such as the border, the economy, and voting fraud.
Former President Donald Trump is contemplating appointing Tesla CEO Elon Musk as an advisor in the White House, with the 2024 Presidential elections approaching. This information was reported by the New York Post on May 30, citing The Wall Street Journal.