Active Stocks
Thu May 30 2024 10:43:49
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.95 -3.59%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 362.90 -0.47%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 827.15 0.51%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 940.65 -0.32%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 445.80 -1.13%
Business News/ News / World/  Elon Musk in White House? Donald Trump considering new role for Tesla boss if he wins 2024 US Presidential Polls
BackBack

Elon Musk in White House? Donald Trump considering new role for Tesla boss if he wins 2024 US Presidential Polls

ANI

Although the specifics are not yet finalized, Trump and Musk have been discussing how Musk could provide ‘formal input’ on issues such as the border, the economy, and voting fraud.

Former US President Donald Trump (Bloomberg)Premium
Former US President Donald Trump (Bloomberg)

Former President Donald Trump is contemplating appointing Tesla CEO Elon Musk as an advisor in the White House, with the 2024 Presidential elections approaching. This information was reported by the New York Post on May 30, citing The Wall Street Journal.

Although the specifics are not yet finalized, Trump and Musk have been discussing how Musk could provide "formal input" on issues such as the border, the economy, and voting fraud.

Musk, the third-richest man in the world, and Trump have recently begun to build a rapport. The New York Post, citing the WSJ report, noted that the two speak on the phone "several times a month."

Additionally, Musk and billionaire investor Nelson Peltz have discussed with Trump a campaign Musk initiated in November to persuade corporate executives not to support President Biden, according to the report.

Musk, the founder of SpaceX and owner of the social media platform X, has publicly opposed Biden and has previously stated he would not financially support any candidate.

The South African-born billionaire, who became a US citizen in 2002, has maintained an independent stance. He met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago following Trump’s victories on Super Tuesday, which solidified his position as the presumptive Republican nominee, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

In a cryptic post in March regarding the US Presidential elections, Musk stated he has no plans to donate money to either candidate. On X, he wrote, "Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President."

Historically, Musk has contributed to both Republicans and Democrats, similar to many other business leaders. Unlike other American billionaires, he has not heavily invested in a presidential campaign and has divided his contributions roughly equally between the two parties, according to The New York Times.

Trump and Biden are set to face off in the presidential elections scheduled for November this year. Biden is contending with domestic issues and foreign policy challenges, particularly the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. Meanwhile, Trump is dealing with multiple criminal cases.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 30 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue