Former President Donald Trump is contemplating appointing Tesla CEO Elon Musk as an advisor in the White House, with the 2024 Presidential elections approaching. This information was reported by the New York Post on May 30, citing The Wall Street Journal.

Although the specifics are not yet finalized, Trump and Musk have been discussing how Musk could provide "formal input" on issues such as the border, the economy, and voting fraud.

Musk, the third-richest man in the world, and Trump have recently begun to build a rapport. The New York Post, citing the WSJ report, noted that the two speak on the phone "several times a month."

Additionally, Musk and billionaire investor Nelson Peltz have discussed with Trump a campaign Musk initiated in November to persuade corporate executives not to support President Biden, according to the report.

Musk, the founder of SpaceX and owner of the social media platform X, has publicly opposed Biden and has previously stated he would not financially support any candidate.

The South African-born billionaire, who became a US citizen in 2002, has maintained an independent stance. He met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago following Trump's victories on Super Tuesday, which solidified his position as the presumptive Republican nominee, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

In a cryptic post in March regarding the US Presidential elections, Musk stated he has no plans to donate money to either candidate. On X, he wrote, "Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President."

Historically, Musk has contributed to both Republicans and Democrats, similar to many other business leaders. Unlike other American billionaires, he has not heavily invested in a presidential campaign and has divided his contributions roughly equally between the two parties, according to The New York Times.

Trump and Biden are set to face off in the presidential elections scheduled for November this year. Biden is contending with domestic issues and foreign policy challenges, particularly the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. Meanwhile, Trump is dealing with multiple criminal cases.

