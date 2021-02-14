Elon Musk invites Vladimir Putin on Clubhouse App for a chat

Tesla boss Elon Musk tweets again! But this time he shifts his focus from Dogecoin and Bitcoin to one of the most guarded political personalities as he invites the Russian President Vladimir Putin for a chat.

The chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX tweeted at the Kremlin’s official Twitter account, asking if the Russian president wanted to join him for a conversation on Clubhouse, an app that allows people to create digital discussion groups.

.@KremlinRussia_E would you like join me for a conversation on Clubhouse? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 13, 2021

The Russian President hasn't responded to his request yet.

Musk is quite active on Clubhouse these days where he often keeps having conversations with famous personalities.

In fact, it was in one of his clubhouse conversations, where he had pledged his support for Bitcoin, following which the prices of the cryptocurrency soared.

In the interview last month, he called himself a supporter of Bitcoin and also pointed out, he’s late to the party. Should have bought the cryptocurrency eight years ago."

“Bitcoin is really on the verge of getting broad acceptance by conventional finance people," Musk also said.

Recently, he has also agreed to do a talk with Kanye West.

Just agree to do Clubhouse with @kanyewest — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2021

This, however, is his first attempt to do a conversation with a political personality on the platform.

Earlier Saturday, Clubhouse said it is reviewing its data protection practices, after a report by the Stanford Internet Observatory said it contained security flaws that left users' data vulnerable to access by the Chinese government.

The app said in a response to the study, published by the research group at Stanford University, that while it had opted not to make the app available in China, some people had found a workaround to download the app which meant the conversations they were a part of could be transmitted via Chinese servers.

"With the help of researchers at the Stanford Internet Observatory, we have identified a few areas where we can further strengthen our data protection," the company said in a statement published by the research group on Friday.

