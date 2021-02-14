SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Elon Musk invites Vladimir Putin on Clubhouse App for a chat

Musk is quite active on Clubhouse these days where he often keeps having conversations with famous personalities. Recently, he has also agreed to do a talk with Kanye West. This, however, is his first attempt to do a conversation with a political personality.