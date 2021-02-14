This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Elon Musk invites Vladimir Putin on Clubhouse App for a chat
2 min read.07:45 AM ISTStaff Writer
( with inputs from Bloomberg )
Musk is quite active on Clubhouse these days where he often keeps having conversations with famous personalities. Recently, he has also agreed to do a talk with Kanye West. This, however, is his first attempt to do a conversation with a political personality.
Tesla boss Elon Musk tweets again! But this time he shifts his focus from Dogecoin and Bitcoin to one of the most guarded political personalities as he invites the Russian President Vladimir Putin for a chat.
The chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX tweeted at the Kremlin’s official Twitter account, asking if the Russian president wanted to join him for a conversation on Clubhouse, an app that allows people to create digital discussion groups.
Earlier Saturday, Clubhouse said it is reviewing its data protection practices, after a report by the Stanford Internet Observatory said it contained security flaws that left users' data vulnerable to access by the Chinese government.
The app said in a response to the study, published by the research group at Stanford University, that while it had opted not to make the app available in China, some people had found a workaround to download the app which meant the conversations they were a part of could be transmitted via Chinese servers.
"With the help of researchers at the Stanford Internet Observatory, we have identified a few areas where we can further strengthen our data protection," the company said in a statement published by the research group on Friday.