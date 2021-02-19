Elon Musk is again world’s richest person after SpaceX funding round

Elon Musk is once again the world's richest person. The Tesla chief executive officer’s wealth rose to $199.9 billion after the rocket company he founded completed another funding round, vaulting him atop the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the second time this year.

He surpassed Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, who briefly reclaimed the title as the world’s richest person this week after Tesla shares fell and dragged down Musk’s net worth. Bezos is worth $194.2 billion.

SpaceX raised another $850 million this month from a group of investors led by Sequoia Capital.

The round values the company at $74 billion, a 60% jump from August, and helped boost Musk’s net worth by about $11 billion, according to the index.

