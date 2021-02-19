Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Elon Musk is again world’s richest person after SpaceX funding round
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Motors Inc CEO Elon Musk unveils a new all-wheel-drive version of the Model S car in Hawthorne, California October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Elon Musk is again world’s richest person after SpaceX funding round

1 min read . 10:42 AM IST Staff Writer

He surpassed Amazon.com Inc.’s Jeff Bezos, who briefly reclaimed the title as the world’s richest person this week

Elon Musk is once again the world's richest person. The Tesla chief executive officer’s wealth rose to $199.9 billion after the rocket company he founded completed another funding round, vaulting him atop the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the second time this year.

Elon Musk is once again the world's richest person. The Tesla chief executive officer’s wealth rose to $199.9 billion after the rocket company he founded completed another funding round, vaulting him atop the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the second time this year.

He surpassed Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, who briefly reclaimed the title as the world’s richest person this week after Tesla shares fell and dragged down Musk’s net worth. Bezos is worth $194.2 billion.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Over 70% kirana stores looking to shift online, shows report

2 min read . 10:38 AM IST

India visa curbs for Chinese workers hurting Taiwan tech giants

3 min read . 10:32 AM IST

PM Modi to address Visva-Bharati University's convocation today at 11 am: Live Updates

1 min read . 10:32 AM IST

Jharkhand to reopen cinemas from 1 March

1 min read . 10:22 AM IST

He surpassed Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, who briefly reclaimed the title as the world’s richest person this week after Tesla shares fell and dragged down Musk’s net worth. Bezos is worth $194.2 billion.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Over 70% kirana stores looking to shift online, shows report

2 min read . 10:38 AM IST

India visa curbs for Chinese workers hurting Taiwan tech giants

3 min read . 10:32 AM IST

PM Modi to address Visva-Bharati University's convocation today at 11 am: Live Updates

1 min read . 10:32 AM IST

Jharkhand to reopen cinemas from 1 March

1 min read . 10:22 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

SpaceX raised another $850 million this month from a group of investors led by Sequoia Capital.

The round values the company at $74 billion, a 60% jump from August, and helped boost Musk’s net worth by about $11 billion, according to the index.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.