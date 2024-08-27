Elon Musk is asking people to yell at him (ideally on X). Here's why

Elon Musk emphasized X's commitment to supporting all viewpoints within legal bounds, inviting users to voice concerns. He supported Mark Zuckerberg's allegations of censorship pressure from the Biden administration. Their rivalry includes Meta's Threads launch and a canceled cage fight challenge.

X owner Elon Musk has reaffirmed his commitment to freedom of speech, stating that the social media giant should support all viewpoints within the law of the land, even those with which he disagrees. In a rather unusual appeal, however, Musk said that if freedom of speech isn't upheld on X, people should start yelling at him (ideally on his own platform).

In a post on X on Tuesday, Musk wrote, “Just want to reiterate that this platform really is meant to support all viewpoints within the bounds of the laws of countries, even those of people with whom I vehemently disagree and personally dislike. If that doesn’t seem to be happening, please yell at me (ideally on 𝕏)."

Musk supports Mark Zuckerberg's claims on censorship: Meanwhile, Elon Musk also recently responded to a claim by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg that the current US administration, led by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, had "repeatedly pressured" his company to censor posts related to COVID-19, even those related to humour and satire.

Replying to the allegations made by Zuckerberg, Musk wrote, “Sounds like a First Amendment violation". On being prompted by a user on whether Zuckerberg was inspired by Musk, the billionaire wrote, “Whatever the reason, it’s a step in the right direction."

Notably, Zuckerberg and Musk have had a vicious rivalry going especially in the last year or so with Meta launching its Twitter/X rival service called Threads. Meanwhile, Musk threatened to sue Meta for “unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property" by hiring former Twitter employeeswho had access to company's "trade secrets and other highly confidential information."