Elon Musk is building a chip to put in your brain to communicate with computers

Tech billionaire Elon Musk said on Wednesday that one of his companies is building a device for a human brain that would allow them to directly communicate with computers. In six months, Elon Musk said, they would be able to implant a device into a human brain. The interface has been produced by Elon Musk’s Neuralink, which would allow the users to talk to their computers through their thoughts, the Twitter CEO said.

