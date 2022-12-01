Elon Musk is building a chip to put in your brain to communicate with computers

Tech billionaire Elon Musk said on Wednesday that one of his companies is building a device for a human brain that would allow them to directly communicate with computers. In six months, Elon Musk said, they would be able to implant a device into a human brain. The interface has been produced by Elon Musk’s Neuralink, which would allow the users to talk to their computers through their thoughts, the Twitter CEO said.
Tech billionaire Elon Musk said on Wednesday that one of his companies is building a device for a human brain that would allow them to directly communicate with computers. In six months, Elon Musk said, they would be able to implant a device into a human brain. The interface has been produced by Elon Musk’s Neuralink, which would allow the users to talk to their computers through their thoughts, the Twitter CEO said.
During a company presentation, Elon Musk said in probably six months, his company will have its first Neuralink in a human. "We've submitted I think most of our paperwork to the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) and we think probably in about six months we should be able to have our first Neuralink in a human," Elon Musk said.
During a company presentation, Elon Musk said in probably six months, his company will have its first Neuralink in a human. "We've submitted I think most of our paperwork to the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) and we think probably in about six months we should be able to have our first Neuralink in a human," Elon Musk said.
Elon Musk asserted that his company has to be extremely careful before putting a device in a human brain. "We've been working hard to be ready for our first human [implant], and obviously we want to be extremely careful and certain that it will work well before putting a device in a human," Elon Musk said.
Elon Musk asserted that his company has to be extremely careful before putting a device in a human brain. "We've been working hard to be ready for our first human [implant], and obviously we want to be extremely careful and certain that it will work well before putting a device in a human," Elon Musk said.
Not just this, Elon Musk also aims to restore vision and mobility in humans through the implants that Neuralink is building for the human brain.
Not just this, Elon Musk also aims to restore vision and mobility in humans through the implants that Neuralink is building for the human brain.
While it does sound miraculous, Elon Musk the implant wold first be used in someone who has no ability to operate their muscles. “... and enable them to operate their phone faster than someone who has working hands," he said. Elon Musk said he was confident that “it is possible to restore full body functionality to someone who has a severed spinal cord."
While it does sound miraculous, Elon Musk the implant wold first be used in someone who has no ability to operate their muscles. “... and enable them to operate their phone faster than someone who has working hands," he said. Elon Musk said he was confident that “it is possible to restore full body functionality to someone who has a severed spinal cord."
In July 2019, the billionaire had vowed that Neuralink would be able to perform its first tests on humans in 2020. The prototypes, which are the size of a coin, have been implanted in the skulls of monkeys. At the Neuralink presentation, the company showed several monkeys "playing" basic video games or moving a cursor on a screen through their Neuralink implant.
In July 2019, the billionaire had vowed that Neuralink would be able to perform its first tests on humans in 2020. The prototypes, which are the size of a coin, have been implanted in the skulls of monkeys. At the Neuralink presentation, the company showed several monkeys "playing" basic video games or moving a cursor on a screen through their Neuralink implant.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.