Elon Musk is buying Manchester United2 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 08:20 AM IST
Elon Musk has said that he is buying the British football club Manchester United.
Elon Musk has declared that he is purchasing Manchester United Plc, a British football team. In a series of tweets, the Tesla CEO asserted that he backed both the right and left halves of the Democratic and Republican parties. Musk is a frequent Twitter user who has a history of trolling the media and making jokes about them. The media pays great attention to what he says.