Elon Musk has declared that he is purchasing Manchester United Plc, a British football team. In a series of tweets, the Tesla CEO asserted that he backed both the right and left halves of the Democratic and Republican parties. Musk is a frequent Twitter user who has a history of trolling the media and making jokes about them. The media pays great attention to what he says.

Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

Musk was replying to his tweet that said, "To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!"

Musk wrote the same on Twitter on the day he was due to attend a fundraiser for top US House of Representatives Republican Kevin McCarthy.

Musk routinely discusses politics; earlier this summer, he declared that Trump was too old to be president again and that he was inclined to back Florida's Republican governor Ron DeSantis for president in 2024. This time, however, he is leaning on sports.

One of the football teams with the greatest fan support worldwide, Manchester United has a record of 20 times as English champions and three times as winners of the European Cup, the top club competition in the world of soccer.

The American Glazer family, who owns the team, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. As of the stock market close on August 16, the football team had a $2.08 billion ( ₹16,474 crore) market value.

Due to the team's troubles on the field, Manchester United supporters have recently protested against the Glazers, who purchased the club for 790 million pounds (around 7,581 crore) in 2005. After United participated in an unsuccessful attempt to establish a breakaway European Super League last year, the anti-Glazer campaign gathered steam.

Some supporters have pushed Musk to purchase Manchester United rather than Twitter. Musk is suing the court for trying to get out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media firm.

It is not immediately clear if the world's richest man was just having fun or was being serious about the purchase.

Under famous manager Alex Ferguson, Manchester United won its last Premier League championship in the 2012–13 campaign. Since then, though, Manchester United has fallen behind crosstown rival Manchester City, who has taken home four of the last five championships. Cristiano Ronaldo, a wanted star striker, will be permitted to leave Manchester United this summer provided he can find a team willing to purchase him.

(With agency inputs)