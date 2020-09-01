Elon Musk is now the third-richest person in the world

Tesla, a favorite among amateur investors on online trading firm Robinhood Financial, has been one of the largest beneficiaries of the boom in retail investing during pandemic lockdowns. At one point last month, almost 40,000 Robinhood accounts added Tesla shares during a single four-hour span. And the trend isn’t limited to the U.S.: South Korean retail investors have piled into Tesla this year and hold about a 1% stake in the American auto maker.