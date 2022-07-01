According to index, world’s 500 richest people lost $1.4 trillion in the first half of 2022, considered to be the steepest six-month drop ever for the global billionaire class.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Tesla founder Elon Musk’s fortune plunged almost $62 billion, while Amazon chief Jeff Bezos saw his wealth tumble by about $63 billion and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth was slashed by more than half in the first half of 2022, shows Bloomberg Billionaires Index published on 1 July.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Tesla founder Elon Musk’s fortune plunged almost $62 billion, while Amazon chief Jeff Bezos saw his wealth tumble by about $63 billion and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth was slashed by more than half in the first half of 2022, shows Bloomberg Billionaires Index published on 1 July.
According to index, world’s 500 richest people lost $1.4 trillion in the first half of 2022, considered to be the steepest six-month drop ever for the global billionaire class.
According to index, world’s 500 richest people lost $1.4 trillion in the first half of 2022, considered to be the steepest six-month drop ever for the global billionaire class.
Citing the reasons for this drop in wealth of billionaires, the index says governments and central banks unleashed unprecedented stimulus measures in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, juicing the value of everything from tech companies to cryptocurrencies that hit their businesses.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Citing the reasons for this drop in wealth of billionaires, the index says governments and central banks unleashed unprecedented stimulus measures in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, juicing the value of everything from tech companies to cryptocurrencies that hit their businesses.
Musk, Bezos, Arnault and Gates are the only four that have worth more than $100 billion – at the start of the year. While 10 people worldwide exceeded that amount, including Zuckerberg, who is now 17th on the wealth list with $60 billion.
Musk, Bezos, Arnault and Gates are the only four that have worth more than $100 billion – at the start of the year. While 10 people worldwide exceeded that amount, including Zuckerberg, who is now 17th on the wealth list with $60 billion.
The crypto pioneer Changpeng Zhao – debuted on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index in January with an estimated fortune of $96 billion – saw his wealth tumble by almost $80 billion this year amid the turmoil in digital assets.
The crypto pioneer Changpeng Zhao – debuted on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index in January with an estimated fortune of $96 billion – saw his wealth tumble by almost $80 billion this year amid the turmoil in digital assets.