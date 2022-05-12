Tesla chief Elon Musk has spoken about the stark contrast between an American worker and a Chinese worker in his latest interview with the US financial daily. Musk heaped praise on the Chinese workers for being hardworking.

"There are just a lot of super-talented, hardworking people in China who strongly believe in the manufacturing," Musk said in an interview with the Financial Times on Tuesday.

Musk told FT, "They (Chinese workforce) won't just be burning the midnight oil. They will be burning at 3 AM".

On Americans' attitude toward work, Musk said, "They are trying to avoid going to work at all".

The billionaire hoped that China to produce “some very strong companies because of the country's workforce".

Last month, Tesla factory workers slept at the Shanghai Gigafactory in China as production resumed following three weeks shutdown.

In 2018, Elon Musk had said that he slept on the floor at Tesla's factory in California because he wanted to suffer more than any other employee during the production ramp-up for the Model 3 sedan.

At that time he told Bloomberg news agency, "I feel like I have a great debt to the people of Tesla," Musk told Bloomberg. "The reason I slept on the floor was not because I couldn't go across the road and be at a hotel. It was because I wanted my circumstances to be worse than anyone else at the company. Whenever they felt pain, I wanted mine to be worse".