Billionaire Elon musk has announced a new business venture in addition to his Tesla and SpaceX companies. Musk has launched a perfume called "Burnt Hair". Updating his Twitter bio to "perfume salesman", Musk called the fragrance of Burnt Hair scent the "finest fragrance on Earth".

Further giving insight into his decision to launch a perfume through his brand The Boring Company, Musk wrote, "With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable," he wrote of his scented surname. "Why did I even fight it for so long!?"

The tiny bottle of Burnt Hair is a red-colored bottle with the name penned in cursive silver letters and "singed" written in a bold font. As per The Boring Company's website, the fragrance of Burnt hair perfume is like "the essence of repugnant desire."

"Just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work," the website reads. "Stand out in a crowd! Get noticed as you walk through the airport."

The perfume can be purchased now and is priced at $100.

One can buy the perfume in any form including cryptocurrency. Musk on Twitter wrote, "And you can pay with Doge!". Musk later tweeted that 10,000 bottles had been sold.

The billionaire had said in an earlier tweet in September that Boring Co.would launch a scent for men that will help them “stand out in a crowd."

While theTesla Inc. chief executive officer has a history of launching products based on jokes, his massive fanbase has turned them into highly sought after collectibles.

A limited line of 20,000 flamethrowers sold by Boring Co. in 2018 to raise $10 million for its tunnel-building tests attracted huge interest. He has also used such items to mock investors betting against his EV firm, including a ‘TeslaTequila’based on an April’s Fools’ Day joke that led to a share plunge, as well asa pair of`short shorts’ satin underwear (priced at $69.420) to mark avictory over short sellers.

Elon Musk has said that Boring Co. plans to make a functional so-called Hyperloop in coming years — a tunnel-based, high-speed transportation system, although significant hurdles remain, including securing permits for projects and passing environmental studies.