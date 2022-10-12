Elon Musk launches new perfume called 'Burnt Hair'; Here's how much it costs2 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 12:31 PM IST
- Elon Musk announced the scent—called ‘Burnt Hair’ and described as ‘the essence of repugnant desire’
Billionaire Elon musk has announced a new business venture in addition to his Tesla and SpaceX companies. Musk has launched a perfume called "Burnt Hair". Updating his Twitter bio to "perfume salesman", Musk called the fragrance of Burnt Hair scent the "finest fragrance on Earth".