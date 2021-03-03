OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Elon Musk-led SpaceX's job ad shows plan for Starlink factory in Texas
SpaceX founder Elon Musk (REUTERS)
SpaceX founder Elon Musk (REUTERS)

Elon Musk-led SpaceX's job ad shows plan for Starlink factory in Texas

1 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2021, 06:15 AM IST Reuters

Musk, who leads several futuristic companies, including Tesla Inc, Neuralink and Boring Co, moved to the Lone Star State from California in December to focus on the electric-car maker's new plant in the state and his SpaceX venture

SpaceX is building a new factory in Texas for its satellite-based broadband service Starlink, according to a job posting from the company, as billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk continues to invest in the southern US state.

Musk, who leads several futuristic companies, including Tesla Inc, Neuralink and Boring Co, moved to the Lone Star State from California in December to focus on the electric-car maker's new plant in the state and his SpaceX venture.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Picture for representation.

RRB Exam 2021: Odisha exempts 7-day home quarantine for candidates from high-risk states

1 min read . 06:08 AM IST
A worker wearing a face mask works on a production line manufacturing bicycle steel rim at a factory

Steel CEOs see demand surge building amid pandemic recovery

2 min read . 05:59 AM IST
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box outside his office in Downing Street

UK's Sunak to promise 'whatever it takes' in new Covid budget plan

3 min read . 05:53 AM IST
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

IIhan Omar unveils bill to sanction Saudi prince for Khashoggi's murder

2 min read . 05:45 AM IST

Also Read | How citizen data led India’s Covid battle

Earlier on Tuesday, Musk tweeted, "Creating the city of Starbase, Texas," without elaborating further.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, the company's job posting for a Starlink engineer said it was breaking ground on a "new, state-of-the-art" manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas to keep up with global demand.

The Starlink venture, a planned network of tens of thousands of satellites in low-earth orbit, aims to offer fast internet speeds globally.

The Tesla CEO had said earlier that Starlink, currently based in Redmond, Washington, will be a crucial source of funding for his broader plans like developing the Starship rocket to fly paying customers to the moon and eventually trying to colonize Mars.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout