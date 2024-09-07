Elon Musk-led X suffers brief outage; thousands of users unable to login, use website

Thousands of X users found themselves facing technological issues on Saturday after the platform suffered an outage. The cause of the outage is not yet known.

According to data shared by Downdetector, there were more than 8,200 reports submitted at the peak of the outage — at 10:31 am Eastern Standard Time (8:01 am in India). The website, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users, showed less than 164 such reports from the US an hour later (9:00 am in India).