Thousands of users on platform X experienced a brief outage on Saturday, lasting less than an hour. Downdetector reported over 8,200 outage reports at its peak. The cause of the disruption remains unknown.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Thousands of X users found themselves facing technological issues on Saturday after the platform suffered an outage. The cause of the outage is not yet known.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
According to data shared by Downdetector, there were more than 8,200 reports submitted at the peak of the outage — at 10:31 am Eastern Standard Time (8:01 am in India). The website, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users, showed less than 164 such reports from the US an hour later (9:00 am in India).